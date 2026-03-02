Trae Young is expected to make his Washington Wizards debut on Thursday

WASHINGTON — Trae Young appears set to make his first appearance for the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

Young made an Instagram post of himself working out in Wizards gear and ended it with "3/5." The Wizards are set to host Utah that night.

Asked later Monday about the plan before Washington hosted Houston, coach Brian Keefe said the point guard was trending toward being ready to play against the Jazz. He said Young would likely be restricted to about 17 to 20 minutes, mostly in the first half.

Young played in 10 games for the Atlanta Hawks this season, averaging 19.3 points and 8.9 assists, before being sidelined by knee and quadriceps injuries. The Wizards acquired him for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert in January.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.