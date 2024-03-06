Travis and Jason Kelce attend bobblehead giveaway. Cavaliers give Jason a framed No. 62 jersey

CLEVELAND — (AP) — The Kelce brothers showed up for their own giveaway.

No, Taylor Swift wasn't with them.

Cleveland-born Travis and Jason Kelce were both in attendance Tuesday night as the Cavaliers paid tribute to the NFL stars with a souvenir bobblehead depicting them in Cavs jerseys and holding basketballs.

The Kelces arrived at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse shortly after 7 p.m. and were escorted along with a large group of family and friends by a security detail to one of the arena's luxury suites for some pregaming.

Soon after, they took courtside seats next to the scorer's table and near Cleveland's bench.

During the first timeout in the opening quarter, the Cavs presented Jason, who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday after 13 seasons, with a framed No. 62 jersey.

Following a video tribute showing Jason's playing days at Cleveland Heights High School and in the NFL, Travis Kelce, a star tight end with Kansas City Chiefs and Swift's boyfriend, proudly held his brother's jersey above his head as the crowd roared for the Pro Bowl center, who was moved to tears.

In typical Jason Kelce form, he wore a sleeveless T-shirt and was enjoying a beer when play resumed.

Swift, who began dating Travis Kelce during this past season, had a good excuse for not being present. She's on tour in Singapore.

Beyond their football exploits, the Kelces have become well known for a podcast, “New Heights,” the name being a nod to their hometown.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.