TWG Motorsports to race coast-to-coast this weekend from NASCAR at Bristol to IndyCar in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. — (AP) — TWG Motorsports, the controlling owners of several teams in various forms of motorsports, will go coast-to-coast this weekend to showcase its positioning as a powerhouse racing organization.

TWG is the group that owns controlling interest in the Cadillac Formula 1 team set to debut next season, Andretti Global in IndyCar, Spire Motorsports in NASCAR, Andretti Formula E and Wayne Taylor Racing’s sports car program.

The weekend will begin with NASCAR when CEO Dan Towriss attends the Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, where fulltime Spire drivers Rajah Caruth and Andres Perez will be joined by Kyle Larson in a three-truck effort at the Tennessee track.

Towriss will then take Caruth and Perez with him to Homestead-Miami Speedway for Saturday’s Formula E race to watch Jake Dennis and Nico Müller compete. Towriss will then travel to California with Dennis and Müller for the IMSA sports car race and the IndyCar race Sunday on the downtown streets of Long Beach.

For good measure, Towriss will attend Saturday night’s Los Angeles Dodgers game when he arrives from Miami. The Dodgers are majority owned by TWG Global.

The heavy racing weekend was made possible by a one-time quirk in the 2025 schedule that has four TWG teams competing in the United States on the same weekend. It comes as Towriss has taken over for Michael Andretti — he’s honoring the Andretti legacy by not renaming Andretti teams — and tries to establish the brand before its F1 debut next season.

The F1 team is expected to reveal its branding with Cadillac and other key elements of the program at the Miami Grand Prix next month. No drivers have been signed despite mounting speculation that Sergio Perez will be one of the two in the lineup. Perez was bought out of his Red Bull contract by Red Bull at the end of last season.

IndyCar driver Colton Herta was always earmarked as the American driver for the program first developed by Michael Andretti and pushed over the finish line after Towriss bought out Andretti. But Herta, who counts Long Beach as his home race, has put a pause on F1 speculation: He doesn't yet have the required super license needed to compete in F1 and wants to focus only on winning the IndyCar championship and Indianapolis 500 right now.

Herta goes into Sunday's event ranked eighth in the IndyCar standings after two races. He finished second at Long Beach last year.

