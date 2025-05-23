Twins bring Carlos Correa back from concussion for series opener vs. Royals; Buxton not quite ready

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa passed concussion protocol and was reinstated from the 7-day injured list ahead of a three-game series against Kansas City that begins Friday night.

Correa collided with center fielder Byron Buxton in pursuit of a shallow fly ball on May 15 at Baltimore, forcing both players out of that game. Buxton was also placed on the 7-day injured list and into concussion protocol. Twins head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta said Wednesday that Buxton was "a little bit behind" Correa in his recovery, with a previous concussion adding more caution to the process. Buxton has begun to take batting practice.

Correa, who was limited to 86 games last season because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot, has started slowly this season at the plate but hadn't missed any time to injury before the collision with Buxton. The 30-year-old Correa had a substandard .605 OPS with eight doubles and two home runs in 41 games before he was hurt.

The Twins sent infielder Ryan Fitzgerald to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday to make room on the roster for Correa, who missed only five games because of a rainout and a scheduled off day.

