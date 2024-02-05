Twins Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi team up for another Chinese gold medal in artistic swimming

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Twins Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi teamed up to capture another gold medal for China in artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships on Monday.

The 27-year-old sisters won the women's duet technical routine with a score of 266.0484 points.

They have combined for eight gold medals over their world championship careers, including two in Doha. They were part of the winning group in the team acrobatic event on Sunday.

Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe gave Britain its best showing ever at worlds, capturing the silver with marks of 259.5601. The country's only other medal in artistic swimming was Shortman's solo free bronze at last summer's championships in Fukuoka.

Spain's Alisa Ozhogina Ozhogin and Iris Tio Casa settled for bronze at 258.0333, repeating their finish from 2023.

The Wangs were back on top in duet technical after a disappointing fourth-place showing at Fukuoka. They had previously won the event at the 2022 worlds in Budapest.

Italy's Linda Cerruti and Lucrezia Ruggiero, who captured the silver in Fukuoka, slipped to ninth in Doha. The reigning world champions from Japan did not compete.

Artistic swimming is split into 11 medal-winning opportunities at the world championships. There are only two events on the Olympic program, duet and team.

