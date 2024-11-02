Two goals for Harry Kane as Bayern Munich beats Union Berlin. Frankfurt scores 7

MUNICH — (AP) — Harry Kane scored two goals and set up another as Bayern Munich's winning run in the Bundesliga continued with a 3-0 victory over Union Berlin on Saturday.

Bayern leads the Bundesliga and has won its last four games against German opponents in the league and cup without conceding a goal. It's a different story in Europe, with Bayern on a run of two losses in the Champions League — most recently a 4-1 defeat at Barcelona — ahead of hosting Benfica on Wednesday.

Kane got Bayern started with a goal from the penalty spot after Michael Olise was fouled, and passed for Kingsley Coman to score the second just before the break.

Kane beat his own teammate Jamal Musiala to the ball to score Bayern's third as Coman's header found them both in space at the far post.

That took Kane to 17 goals in all competitions this season. His Bundesliga tally of 11 is more than three teams in the league, including Union.

Eintracht Frankfurt routed Bochum 7-2 to rise to third behind Bayern and Leipzig with two goals from Hugo Ekitike and one from 18-year-old attacking midfielder Can Uzun, who scored seconds after coming off the bench. Bochum is last with one point from its opening nine games and 29 goals conceded.

Both promoted teams won as Holstein Kiel picked up its first-ever Bundesliga win, beating Heidenheim 1-0, and St. Pauli defeated Hoffenheim 2-0. Mohamed Amoura's 82nd-minute goal salvaged a 1-1 draw for Wolfsburg against Augsburg.

Later Saturday, Borussia Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin is under pressure following a run of losses as his team hosts Leipzig.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.