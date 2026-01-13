US and Mexico flag football teams will play a game during the Super Bowl week in an Olympic preview

The week of the Super Bowl next month in San Francisco will feature not one but two marquee flag football games.

It’s just another way to gain even more exposure for the game ahead of flag football's Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

First, the NFL's elite take the field on Feb. 3 as part of the Pro Bowl festivities. Then, the flag football specialists will stage an exhibition match two days later, with Team USA taking on rival Mexico.

In LA two years from now, the roster could very well be a mix of NFL players — or former players — and flag football experts. USA Football, the national governing body for the sport, will select and train the men's and women's teams ahead of the Olympics.

"The opportunity to have NFL players join our elite talent pathway leading up to the LA28 Olympics is exciting for athletes and fans alike,” USA Football CEO Scott Hallenbeck said Tuesday in a statement announcing the game, which will be streamed on the NFL’s YouTube channel. “We have one goal for the Olympics, and that’s to win the men’s and women’s gold medals. Support and interest from elite athletes across the sports world only strengthens our chances of success as we seek to build the best teams possible.”

The NFL moved its Pro Bowl festivities to Super Bowl week this season. It was the latest adjustment for the all-star event that became a flag football game three years ago. The sport was added to the Olympic program in October 2023.

For Team USA, the game may be a “friendly" against Mexico, but the players will be treating it like a Super Bowl. The gold-medal match between the two nations at the IFAF Americas Continental Championship in Panama last September was scrubbed because of severe weather.

So it's a chance to unofficially settle the score.

“This matchup is overdue. Our guys want it, and I’m sure Team Mexico does, too," quarterback Darrell “Housh” Doucette III said. "We plan to approach this exhibition with the same preparation and intensity as a regular game. This is a dream opportunity to showcase the sport we all love while at the center of football’s biggest stage.”

Players from Mexico felt the same way.

“This opportunity that both teams are going to have is incredible,” said Ramón Alonso Gaxiola, a defensive back and captain for Mexico. ”Playing a final is something we have always dreamed of.”

The game, presented by Toyota, will be played at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, which is hosting the Super Bowl experience fan fest.

“The Olympic announcement in 2023 was rocket fuel for a sport that was already surging in popularity," Hallenbeck said, "and with the league’s leadership and support through opportunities like this exhibition, we’ll ignite even more passion, participation and fandom.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.