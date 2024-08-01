Venu Sports may be available for $42.99 per month with its planned launch targeted for fall

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Venu Sports — the sports streaming platform planned by ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery — will be available for $42.99 per month with its planned launch in the fall.

The streaming service's launch price was announced on Thursday. Besides a seven-day free trial, those who sign up could receive it for the same price for 12 months with the ability to cancel at any time.

Venu (pronounced “venue”) Sports is being considered by some to be the equivalent of Hulu for sports. It will include games from the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WNBA, NASCAR and college sports, as well as golf, tennis and soccer. Besides games, there will be studio shows, pre- and post-game programming and access to ESPN’s 30 for 30 library, ESPN Films and documentaries from Fox Sports Films.

The platform includes offerings from 14 linear networks — ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNEWS, ABC, FOX, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, TNT, TBS, truTV — as well as ESPN+.

Subscribers would have the ability to bundle the product with Disney+, Hulu and/or Max.

“We will launch at a compelling price point that will appeal to the cord cutter and cord never fans currently not served by existing pay TV packages," Venu Sports CEO Pete Distad said in a statement.

ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery announced their plans to offer a sports streaming service on Feb. 6. The three companies will each share one-third ownership in the joint venture.

Venu Sports still has many hurdles to clear, including regulatory approval, before it launches.

FuboTV filed an antitrust lawsuit shortly after the joint venture was announced. In its filing, FuboTV said it has tried for years to offer a sports-only streaming service but has been prevented because ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery have imposed bundling requirements.

