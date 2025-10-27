Vikings' Carson Wentz to IR with shoulder injury that requires season-ending surgery, AP source says

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings placed quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve on Monday after he gutted out a shoulder injury during the last 2 1/2 games of his five-game fill-in for J.J. McCarthy.

Wentz will have season-ending surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder, according to a person with knowledge of the plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Vikings had not yet announced those details.

McCarthy, who suffered a high sprain of his right ankle during the second game of the season, was already on track to return to action this week when the struggling Vikings (3-4) play at division rival Detroit.

Wentz, who signed with the team he grew up rooting for in neighboring North Dakota the week before the regular season began, went from veteran backup to starter after McCarthy went down. The Vikings went 2-3 with Wentz, including a 37-10 blowout by the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday. He was first hurt in the first half on Oct. 5 in London against the Cleveland Browns.

Wentz was under heavy pressure that night, with starting tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill and original starting center Ryan Kelly all sidelined by injury, and he took several hard hits that had him wincing. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said he was told by the medical staff that Wentz wasn't risking further damage by staying in the game, so he decided not to expose undrafted rookie backup Max Brosmer to the pass rush behind a patchwork offensive line and kept Wentz in until the final drive.

Wentz, who was the second pick in the 2016 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, extended his league record by making Minnesota the sixth team he has made at least one start for over the last six seasons.

The Vikings used the open roster spot to claim former Green Bay Packers tight end Ben Sims off waivers. Tight end Josh Oliver was forced out of the last game with a foot injury.

