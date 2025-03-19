Vikings committed to J.J. McCarthy as starting QB after considering Aaron Rodgers, AP source says

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have committed to moving forward with J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback this season after deciding not to offer Aaron Rodgers a contract, a person with knowledge of the decision said Wednesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Vikings were not commenting publicly on their plans.

Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP award winner, was released last week by the New York Jets. With Pro Bowl pick Sam Darnold departed in free agency for the Seattle Seahawks after his breakout performance, the Vikings prepared to turn their offense over to McCarthy, the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft whose rookie year was spent rehabilitating from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Trade inquiries from other teams for McCarthy were rejected, the person said.

Rodgers was widely reported to be interested in joining his former rival from his time with the Green Bay Packers, and Vikings leaders took their time to consider the bold move of bringing in a 41-year-old player whose ability, accomplishments and personality have the potential to alter a locker room dynamic that by all accounts contributed to Minnesota's 14-win finish last season.

The Vikings also have been able to spend big on free agency this month because of the flexibility afforded by a quarterback on a rookie contract, primarily bolstering their defensive and offensive lines. They still need another veteran to help support McCarthy and capably fill in if he were injured again, however, for the bridge role they originally envisioned for Darnold.

The Vikings wanted former New York Giants starter Daniel Jones back, but he signed with the Indianapolis Colts for a stronger opportunity to win the job. Minnesota's primary backup for the previous three seasons, Nick Mullens, signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The only other quarterback currently on the roster is Brett Rypien, who has four career starts in six years in the league.

The most proven available quarterbacks on the market are currently Joe Flacco and Ryan Tannehill, though the Vikings could work out a trade for one or find someone else available later in the offseason once teams adjust their rosters after the draft, or even during training camp once health and performance more clearly dictate depth charts around the league.

They could always revisit the Rodgers option, too, particularly if McCarthy were to experience a setback in the spring or summer. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the most obvious contender with a quarterback opening after Russell Wilson became a free agent and Justin Fields left for the Jets, but if Rodgers is in no rush to decide whether to play a 21st NFL season they might well choose certainty over waiting and sign someone else.

As for the Vikings, they've expressed nothing but confidence in McCarthy and his health since last season ended.

“You want to be able to go out there and play free and let his talent take over, so all these steps, all the learning he’s done this past year is going to allow him to be able to do that,” general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said last month at the NFL scouting combine. “We’re excited about the makeup of him. He’s been everything we want him to be, and we’re excited about his future.”

