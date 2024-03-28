Warriors' Draymond Green is ejected less than 4 minutes into game against Magic

Golden State's Draymond Green was ejected less than four minutes into the Warriors' game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, the forward's fourth ejection of the season.

It was Green's first ejection since his 16-game suspension by the NBA for his history of misconduct and after he struck Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a Dec. 12 game.

“It's unfortunate. He deserved it,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after Golden State beat the Magic 101-93. “And he'll bounce back.”

With 8:24 remaining in the first quarter Wednesday, Green argued with referee Ron Acosta after a foul was called on teammate Andrew Wiggins. Magic forward Paolo Banchero scored a layup on the play and added the free throw.

Green was called for two technical fouls in quick succession, and thereby automatically ejected.

“After a prolonged diatribe, Green directed egregious profane language towards a game official,” crew chief Mitchell Irvin said.

Green's history did not affect the decision to eject the player, Irvin said.

The Warriors went on to their second-best defensive quarter of the season, holding the Magic to 11 points on 3 for 22 shooting.

Stephen Curry was visibly upset when Green was ejected.

“But it was a beautiful team effort to respond the way we did," Curry said. "We went and took it, and that’s a good sign for us.”

Trying to hold on to a play-in spot with 10 regular-season games remaining, the Warriors “don't want to have self-inflicted wounds,” Curry said.

“We need him. He knows that. We all know that, so whatever it takes to keep him on the floor, for him to be available, that’s what’s got to happen, especially at this time of year,” Curry said. “I’ve talked to him plenty of times about it, even tonight, and I’ll continue to talk to him as a teammate and a friend.”

