Wendell Carter Jr. scores late winner in Magic's 110-109 victory over slumping Lakers

LOS ANGELES — Wendell Carter Jr. made a go-ahead putback with 6.7 seconds to play, Paolo Banchero scored 36 points and the Orlando Magic finished a strong West Coast trip with a 110-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

LeBron James missed a fallaway 3-point attempt on the final shot by the Lakers, who went 4-4 on a disappointing homestand spanning the All-Star break. Los Angeles has lost four of six and fallen into sixth place in the West, repeatedly failing to beat playoff-caliber teams.

Desmond Bane scored 22 points and Carter had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic, who have won six of eight overall after taking three of four on the road out of the break. That surge — capped by their fourth consecutive win over the Lakers — has moved the Magic within a half-game of sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando rallied from an early double-digit deficit to take a five-point lead with 5 1/2 minutes left, but Rui Hachimura hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2:14 to play for the Lakers. Bane drilled a go-ahead 3 with 34.6 seconds left, but Doncic found James under the basket for a dunk to reclaim the lead.

After Carter scored on the Magic's second offensive rebound of their final possession, Luka Doncic belatedly got the ball to James, whose desperation shot didn't go.

Doncic had 22 points and 15 assists, while James and Deandre Ayton scored 21 apiece for the Lakers. Austin Reaves scored all 18 of his points in the second half.

The Lakers' turnovers and the Magic's poor 3-point shooting kept the game close through three quarters.

Orlando starting guard Jalen Suggs missed his third straight game with a back strain.

Lakers backup center Jaxson Hayes remained out with an ankle injury.

