Wes Unseld Jr. out as Wizards coach, transferring to front office advisory role

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Wes Unseld Jr. is out as coach of the Washington Wizards midway through his third season with the team, which has the second-fewest wins in the NBA.

President Michael Winger announced Thursday that Unseld would be transitioning to a front office advisory role. The Wizards said they will name an interim coach later in the day and hold a search for a full-time replacement in the offseason.

"After several thoughtful conversations with Wes, we determined together that a change was needed for the benefit of the team,” Winger said. “Wes embodies the characteristics we value in our organization, and his vast basketball experience will be an asset to the front office as we progress toward our long-term goals. We are thankful that he will continue his contributions to our organization and community.”

Washington at 7-36 is in 14th place out of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards have lost five in a row and 11 of their past 12 games and host the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

Unseld, 48, is the son of franchise legend and Hall of Famer Wes Unseld, who helped the then-Bullets win the 1978 NBA title. The Wizards went 77-130 with him as coach.

“I am grateful to have served as head coach of the Washington Wizards,” Unseld Jr said. “I look forward to this new opportunity to work toward our organization’s continued progress.”

Unseld is a longtime NBA assistant coach, spending six seasons with the Wizards from 2005-11, one with Golden State, three with Orlando and six with Denver before returning to Washington in 2021.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.