Third-tier Mansfield stuns Premier League team Burnley for another FA Cup shock

MANCHESTER, England — Third-tier Mansfield pulled off the latest upset in this year's FA Cup by knocking out Premier League side Burnley on Saturday.

Louis Reed's goal in the 80th minute at Turf Moor completed a comeback 2-1 win for the League One team in the fourth round after going behind in the first half.

As giant-killings go, it might not be as spectacular as non-league Macclesfield's victory against titleholder Crystal Palace last month - but it is another major shock result in soccer's oldest knockout competition.

There was no fairytale for fourth-tier Salford at Manchester City, however, even if it did keep the score down to 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Burton Albion gave West Ham a scare before losing 1-0 in extra time.

Mansfield piles the misery on for Burnley

An increasingly painful season got worse for Burnley after the humiliation of being dumped out of the cup against a team from two division lower.

Mansfield is midtable in League One and even against a Burnley team that had won just two of its previous 18 games, went into the match as the underdog.

And when Josh Laurent scored in the 21st, it looked like the home team would book its place in the next round.

That was until a second-half fightback from Mansfield sparked by Rhys Oates' equalizer eight minutes after the break. Reed sent the traveling fans wild with his winner late on.

Man City's clean sweep is still on

It's been a very good week for Pep Guardiola's team, which has closed the gap on Premier League leader Arsenal to four points.

And its four-pronged trophy pursuit is still in good shape after victory against Salford - the team co-owned by Manchester United greats David Beckham and Gary Neville.

City beat Exeter 10-1 in the last round and Salford might have feared a similar outcome when Alfie Dorrington scored an own goal in the sixth. But City had to wait until the 81st to score again through Marc Guehi.

West Ham scare

Burton, fighting against relegation in the third tier of English soccer, went toe-to-toe with top flight West Ham - forcing the game into extra time at the Pirelli Stadium.

It took a 95th-minute goal from substitute Crysencio Summerville to separate the teams.

A red card for West Ham's Freddie Potts six minutes later meant there were still some nerves before the final whistle was blown.

There was relief all round for West Ham, which is fighting its own relegation battle this season.

Norwich beat West Brom 3-1 and Southampton needed extra time to beat Leicester 2-1.

