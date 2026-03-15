Why a New York-born 16-year-old could play for Bayern Munich in a key Champions League game

MUNICH — An unlikely run of injuries has sidelined Bayern Munich's top three goalkeepers and could mean the German champion starts New York-born 16-year-old Leonard Prescott for its upcoming Champions League game against Atalanta.

With first-choice Manuel Neuer recovering from a calf muscle tear, Prescott was on the bench in the Champions League last week as Bayern beat Atalanta 6-1 in the first leg of their round-of-16 encounter.

At the time it seemed mostly like a chance to familiarize a promising young player, who starts for the Bayern under-19 team, with a more professional environment.

Prescott was born in New York but started his playing career at Union Berlin before a 2023 move to Bayern’s academy. He has also played for the German under-17 national team.

Prescott has suddenly become a possible starter after Jonas Urbig was concussed in a collision in the final minute of the game. Backup Sven Ulreich tore his right adductor in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen but stayed on the field. He will be “sidelined for the time being,” Bayern said Sunday, after he was examined following the game.

If Neuer or the others can't recover in time, that could leave Prescott as Bayern's starter against Atalanta on Wednesday after he was also the backup for Ulreich on Saturday.

Among the other goalkeepers under contract to Bayern, reserve-team goalkeeper Leon Klanac has been injured since December and Daniel Peretz is on loan at Southampton.

One other option besides Prescott might be the 19-year-old Jannis Bärtl, who has played reserve games since Klanac's injury and was on the bench for two Bundesliga games this season.

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