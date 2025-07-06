Wimbledon: Karen Khachanov is quarterfinalist at the All England Club in 2025

LONDON — (AP) — No. 17 seed Karen Khachanov reached his second Wimbledon quarterfinal by beating Kamil Majchrzak 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday.

“To be honest, today was a really great performance — at least from my side,” said Khachanov, who finished with more than twice as many winners as unforced errors, 44-21.

The Russian, also a quarterfinalist at the All England Club four years ago, will play No. 5 Taylor Fritz, the U.S. Open runner-up last year, or Jordan Thompson next.

Khachanov has been a Grand Slam semifinalist twice, at the U.S. Open in 2022 and the Australian Open in 2023.

The 109th-ranked Majchrzak was playing in a fourth-round match at a major for the first time. He was on a six-match Grand Slam losing streak before Wimbledon.

What else happened at Wimbledon on Sunday?

Other men's matches later were two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 14 Andrey Rublev, and Nicolas Jarry vs. Cam Norrie. The women's fourth-rounders on the Sunday schedule were No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 24 Elise Mertens, No. 13 Amanda Anisimova vs. No. 30 Linda Noskova, Sonay Kartal vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and lucky loser Solana Sierra vs. Laura Siegemund.

Who plays at the All England Club on Monday?

The quarterfinals will be set after Monday's play, which leads off at Centre Court with 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic against No. 11 Alex de Minaur at 1:30 p.m. local time (8:30 a.m. ET). They were supposed to face each other in last year's quarterfinals at Wimbledon, but de Minaur was forced to withdraw before the match with a hip injury. That's to be followed by No. 7 Mirra Andreeva vs. No. 10 Emma Navarro, who eliminated 2024 champion Barbora Krejcikova in the third round, and then No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 19 Grigor Dimitrov. Others in action: Iga Swiatek, Ben Shelton and Marin Cilic.

