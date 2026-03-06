Wings star Arike Ogunbowale arrested at Miami nightclub after Unrivaled championship win

MIAMI — Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery after she allegedly punched a man in the face at a Miami nightclub, according to Miami-Dade County police records.

A four-time WNBA All-Star, Ogunbowale was celebrating early Thursday at the club E11EVEN after winning the Unrivaled championship with the Mist that night. Police say Ogunbowale punched the man in the face, knocking him to the ground, and that security cameras captured the act.

Ogunbowale scored 19 points in the title game against the Phantom.

The Wings said they were aware of her arrest and “are in the process of gathering more information. Further comments will be provided once we have more details.”

The Associated Press left messages seeking comment with Unrivaled and Excel Management, which represents Ogunbowale.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.