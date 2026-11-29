PARIS — There was more brilliance from Lamine Yamal in Spanish leader Barcelona's 5-1 win at Deportivo La Coruna, more VAR controversy in the Premier League when title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City drew 2-2, and a first defeat for Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund in an action-packed Sunday.

Yamal scored another eye-catching goal before setting up two of hat-trick hero Raphinha's goals as Barcelona moved five points clear at the top.

Arsenal benefited from two huge refereeing calls late into the game and retained its six-point lead in the Premier League. Liverpool drew 1-1 at Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Dortmund blew its chance to move four points ahead of second-place Bayern Munich after a 2-1 home loss to Bayer Leverkusen, while Roma crushed Monza 4-0 at home to stay second behind cross-city rival Lazio in Serie A.

After making international headlines for crowd disorder this week, Marseille won 2-0 at Auxerre in the French league.

Barcelona tightens grip in Spain

Yamal cut inside from the right and caressed a teasing left-footed pass into the penalty area, where Dani Olmo cleverly stepped over the ball to bamboozle the Deportivo defense as it rolled into the left corner without being touched.

Barca's players rushed over to celebrate with Yamal near the corner flag, but the Spain star was quick to point to Olmo, whose quick thinking and smart dummy led to the goal.

The victory capped a fine weekend for Hansi Flick's side, following Real Madrid's 2-1 home defeat to Alaves on Saturday. The defeat leaves Jose Mourinho's side in third place, one point behind Atletico Madrid and six points behind Barca.

Yamal put Barca ahead after just two minutes but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang soon equalized for Deportivo.

England winger Anthony Gordon crossed for Olmo to head in after 20 minutes.

Shortly after halftime, Raphinha headed in Yamal's expertly floated cross from the right, then thumped in a close-range finish before tapping in Yamal's pass in stoppage time for his third treble of the league campaign.

Georges Mikautadze scored both goals in Villarreal's 2-1 win at Celta Vigo, and Valencia drew 1-1 with Osasuna.

City coach says penalty ‘so easy to judge’

Arsenal made it 2-2 in the 83rd when City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma missed an attempted punch clear from a corner, with the ball going in off Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber.

In the final minute of stoppage time, Josko Gvardiol's goalbound header struck the hand of Arsenal substitute Viktor Gyokeres but no penalty was awarded.

“It’s very clear," exasperated City manager Enzo Maresca said. “It’s so clear, so easy to judge.”

Brighton lost 1-0 at home to Newcastle.

Malen scores as Roma stays second in Italy

Roma's win moved it back above defending champion Inter Milan and two points behind unbeaten Lazio.

Striker Donyell Malen opened the scoring to make it 18 goals in 17 games overall while winger Matías Soulé hit a brace and Santiago Castro netted the fourth goal.

Napoli was held to a goalless draw at Sassuolo, while Udinese beat Fiorentina 1-0 and Como hosted Juventus.

Dortmund flops in Germany

It started well for Dortmund when midfielder Felix Nmecha scored early on.

But second-half goals from striker Patrik Schick and midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez gave fifth-place Leverkusen the win and kept Dortmund's lead at one point.

Freiburg missed the chance to leapfrog Bayern into second spot when it drew 2-2 at home to fourth-place Leipzig.

The visitors trailed 2-0 and equalized through Austria midfielder Christoph Baumgartner three minutes into stoppage time.

Hoffenheim had defender Mats Rots sent off in the 20th minute of a 4-0 home loss to Augsburg.

Marseille riding high in France

Forward Amine Gouiri and winger Igor Paixao scored as Marseille moved into third place in Ligue 1 ahead of Lyon's later game against Monaco.

Toulouse beat Rennes 3-2.

Hearts on the mend in Scotland

Heart of Midlothian downed defending champion Celtic 3-1 at home to soften the blow of last season’s heartache.

Last May, Hearts was denied a first Scottish league title since 1960 after losing a showdown last game 3-1 at Celtic.

Second-place Celtic is two points behind Rangers.

A Hearts supporter was arrested for making an alleged racist gesture at Celtic’s South Korea international Yang Hyun-jun.

The alleged incident happened when Yang was remonstrating with the assistant referee after he was not awarded a second-half free kick. The winger pointed toward the stand to indicate a gesture also reportedly picked up by broadcaster cameras.

A Sirius success in Sweden

The Swedish league had a first-time league winner for a second straight year after Sirius beat Hammarby to the title on a tense final day.

Mjällby won last year in another underdog story.

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