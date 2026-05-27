Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton takes a key recovery step, running outside as club awaits his return

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has begun running outside after imaging on his ailing right calf left the club feeling good about his recovery, but manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that it was still unclear when he would be back in the lineup.

Stanton has been sidelined since April 24, after he experienced some stiffness while running the bases in a game against Houston.

“I think he wants it fully clear, and I think we got enough news today that allows us to take that step to hopefully the running goes in line with how he's feeling, and we can start to ramp up,” Boone said before the Yankees' series finale against the Royals.

Stanton's was off to a good start through the first 24 games of the season, hitting .256 with three homers and 14 RBIs. The availability of the five-time All-Star's right-handed bat in the middle of the lineup is especially valuable on nights in which Boone has a lineup that is loaded with left-handers, such as Ben Rice, Trent Grisham, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Cody Bellinger and Austin Wells.

“Having him in the middle, his presnce is massive,” Boone said. “So you know, hopefully not too much longer.”

Jasson Dominguez was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when Stanton got hurt, only for the young outfielder to join him on the injured list when he strained the AC joint in his left shoulder May 7 while colliding with the outfield wall at Yankee Stadium.

He received an injection in his shoulder on May 11 and has been hitting off a tee for about a week.

The plan for Dominquez is to begin ramping up baseball activities this week, while the Yankees are completing their series in Kansas City and heading to Sacramento for three games against the Athletics to conclude their six-game, seven-day road trip.

“Hopefully when we get back next week,” Boone said, “there may be some live (batting practice) situations for him.”

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