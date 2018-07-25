Last Updated: 03:19 AM. Monday, Jul 23, 2018 EDT

Until 02:00 AM. Wednesday, Jul 25, 2018

NCZ007>011-021>028-038>043-073>078-083>086-088-089-231515- /O.NEW.KRAH.FF.A.0004.180723T0900Z-180725T0600Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Person-Granville-Vance-Warren-Halifax-Forsyth-Guilford-Alamance- Orange-Durham-Franklin-Nash-Edgecombe-Davidson-Randolph-Chatham- Wake-Johnston-Wilson-Stanly-Montgomery-Moore-Lee-Harnett-Wayne- Anson-Richmond-Scotland-Hoke-Cumberland-Sampson- Including the cities of Bushy Fork, Concord, Roxboro, Surl, Oxford, Butner, Creedmoor, Dabney, Henderson, Norlina, Wise, Afton, Warrenton, Lake Gaston, Roanoke Rapids, Pfafftown, Stanleyville, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Lake Townsend, High Point, Burlington, Graham, Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Bethesda, Durham, Research Triangle, Pilot, Ingleside, Louisburg, Franklinton, Nashville, Aventon, Red Oak, Sharpsburg, Spring Hope, Rocky Mount, Lexington, Thomasville, Asheboro, Ulah, Archdale, Trinity, Hasty, Siler City, Bynum, Moncure, Pittsboro, Raleigh, Cary, Smithfield, Clayton, Flowers, Selma, Benson, Coats Crossroads, New Hope, Wilson, Albemarle, Plyler, Troy, Biscoe, Mount Gilead, Pekin, Badin Lake, Eldorado, Southern Pines, Pinehurst, Aberdeen, Eagle Springs, Seven Lakes, Cumnock, Gum Springs, Sanford, Tramway, Dunn, Anderson Creek, Timberlake, Duncan, Erwin, Angier, Lillington, Goldsboro, Wadesboro, Polkton, Rockingham, Hamlet, East Rockingham, Laurel Hill, Laurinburg, Antioch, Ashley Heights, Raeford, Rockfish, Silver City, Fayetteville, Fort Bragg, and Clinton 314 AM EDT Mon Jul 23 2018 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central North Carolina, including the following areas, Alamance, Anson, Chatham, Cumberland, Davidson, Durham, Edgecombe, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Halifax, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Randolph, Richmond, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, and Wilson. * Through late Tuesday night * Recent thunderstorms have saturated the soil over a large portion of central North Carolina. Disturbances rotating around a large upper trough, will combine with a deep southerly flow and low level boundaries to produce additional rounds of thunderstorms today through Tuesday night. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with locally 5 inches possible where storms repeat or train over the same areas. While the risk of flash flooding will be greatest during the afternoon and evening hours both today and Tuesday, at least some threat will persist into the nighttime hours as storms persist past midnight. The main areas of concern will be urban areas and flood prone areas, but rural areas that see repeat thunderstorms may have flash flooding develop as well. * Flash flooding can develop quickly in urban, and hilly to low- lying and flood prone areas especially, along creeks and streams. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. && $$

