Father’s Day Forecast: Get out and enjoy the dry weather before rainy week

Skies will be sunny for the first half of the day, then clouds will gradually build later.

The weather throughout Father’s Day will be mostly ideal.

Skies will be sunny for the first half of the day, then clouds will gradually build later.

There is a chance for some rain across the southeast counties in our area after 5 p.m.

However, the day will stay mostly dry.

There is a 50% to 70% chance of rain all next week.

The first line of storms will move across the mountains Monday morning.

The Charlotte metro will start off mild and dry Monday, but storms will roll on in by late morning and early afternoon.

The severe weather risk is low.

As of now, storms look like they will pick up in intensity after 11 a.m.

The biggest threats will be strong winds and localized downpours.

Highs will be in the low 80s.

Storms on Tuesday currently don’t look to be severe.

Temperatures will dip even more for the first day of summer on Wednesday.

Highs will be in the upper-70s to low-80s Wednesday through Saturday.

Here is your Father's Day Forecast for the metro! Get outside and enjoy -- rain returns tomorrow

