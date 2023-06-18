Father’s Day Forecast: Get out and enjoy the dry weather before rainy week

Skies will be sunny for the first half of the day, then clouds will gradually build later. — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- The weather throughout Father’s Day will be mostly ideal.
- Skies will be sunny for the first half of the day, then clouds will gradually build later.
- There is a chance for some rain across the southeast counties in our area after 5 p.m.
- However, the day will stay mostly dry.
- There is a 50% to 70% chance of rain all next week.
- The first line of storms will move across the mountains Monday morning.
- The Charlotte metro will start off mild and dry Monday, but storms will roll on in by late morning and early afternoon.
- The severe weather risk is low.
- As of now, storms look like they will pick up in intensity after 11 a.m.
- The biggest threats will be strong winds and localized downpours.
- Highs will be in the low 80s.
- Storms on Tuesday currently don’t look to be severe.
- Temperatures will dip even more for the first day of summer on Wednesday.
- Highs will be in the upper-70s to low-80s Wednesday through Saturday.
Here is your Father's Day Forecast for the metro! Get outside and enjoy -- rain returns tomorrow @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/tiBWqUxCLJ— Madi Baggett (@madithemet) June 18, 2023
