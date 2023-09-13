FORECAST: Abundant sunshine on the way

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“Hold on just a little while longer, friends,” Meteorologist John Ahrens said Wednesday afternoon. “Some absolutely amazing weather awaits us starting tomorrow!”

Humidity and cloudy skies lingered around today but all of that is about to change.

Skies will clear up overnight with lows in the 60s.

There will be abundant sunshine Thursday with highs near 80 degrees.

Those conditions will continue through Saturday.

The chance of thunderstorms and showers is in the forecast for Sunday for the Charlotte area.

