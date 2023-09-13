Forecasts

FORECAST: Abundant sunshine on the way

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • “Hold on just a little while longer, friends,” Meteorologist John Ahrens said Wednesday afternoon. “Some absolutely amazing weather awaits us starting tomorrow!”
  • Humidity and cloudy skies lingered around today but all of that is about to change.
  • Skies will clear up overnight with lows in the 60s.
  • There will be abundant sunshine Thursday with highs near 80 degrees.
  • Those conditions will continue through Saturday.
  • The chance of thunderstorms and showers is in the forecast for Sunday for the Charlotte area.

