FORECAST: Abundant sunshine on the way

The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.
- “Hold on just a little while longer, friends,” Meteorologist John Ahrens said Wednesday afternoon. “Some absolutely amazing weather awaits us starting tomorrow!”
- Humidity and cloudy skies lingered around today but all of that is about to change.
- Skies will clear up overnight with lows in the 60s.
- There will be abundant sunshine Thursday with highs near 80 degrees.
- Those conditions will continue through Saturday.
- The chance of thunderstorms and showers is in the forecast for Sunday for the Charlotte area.
