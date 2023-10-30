FORECAST: After today’s warm temps, expect major cool down

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Monday will be the last day in the 80s that we will see for some time.

There will be near-record highs in the mid-80s for the third day in a row after tying a record high on Sunday of 83 degrees.

We’ll see more clouds late today and that’s a sign that the cold front is starting to move into the region. Winds shift to the north tonight and we may see a few light showers (mainly in the mountains.) Tomorrow will be dramatically colder in comparison with highs not getting out of the low-to-mid-50s. Light rain is possible for the first half of the day, but dry conditions do return by trick-or-treat time.

The focus then shifts to the cold air with freezing temps likely by Wednesday and Thursday mornings. A slow warming trend is coming our way this weekend as highs return to near 70 degrees.

