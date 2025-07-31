FORECAST: Afternoon storms roll in ahead of weekend’s cold front

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another day of heat and humidity across our area with highs again in the low to mid 90s and a heat index at or above 100°.

Scattered downpours fire up again this afternoon and like the last several days will last well into the evening.

Then the changes start to come in.

A cold front arrives on Friday and while it won’t really cool us down just yet, it will provide more of a focus for storms.

Best shot for heavy downpours on Friday will be on the south side of the area.

We’ll still be around 90 tomorrow afternoon and still plenty humid.

Cooler air then moves in on Saturday with highs just around 80° and some light showers.

Drier air comes in by Sunday and we stay close to 80°.

Slightly warmer, but still in the 80s for the first half of next week.

