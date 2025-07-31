FORECAST: Afternoon storms roll in ahead of weekend’s cold front

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another day of heat and humidity across our area with highs again in the low to mid 90s and a heat index at or above 100°.
- Scattered downpours fire up again this afternoon and like the last several days will last well into the evening.
- Then the changes start to come in.
- A cold front arrives on Friday and while it won’t really cool us down just yet, it will provide more of a focus for storms.
- Best shot for heavy downpours on Friday will be on the south side of the area.
- We’ll still be around 90 tomorrow afternoon and still plenty humid.
- Cooler air then moves in on Saturday with highs just around 80° and some light showers.
- Drier air comes in by Sunday and we stay close to 80°.
- Slightly warmer, but still in the 80s for the first half of next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group