FORECAST: Afternoon storms roll in ahead of weekend’s cold front

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Another day of heat and humidity across our area with highs again in the low to mid 90s and a heat index at or above 100°.
  • Scattered downpours fire up again this afternoon and like the last several days will last well into the evening.
  • Then the changes start to come in.
  • A cold front arrives on Friday and while it won’t really cool us down just yet, it will provide more of a focus for storms.
  • Best shot for heavy downpours on Friday will be on the south side of the area.
  • We’ll still be around 90 tomorrow afternoon and still plenty humid.
  • Cooler air then moves in on Saturday with highs just around 80° and some light showers.
  • Drier air comes in by Sunday and we stay close to 80°.
  • Slightly warmer, but still in the 80s for the first half of next week.

