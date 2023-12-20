FORECAST: Afternoon temperatures to rebound after chilly night

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- It will be cold again tonight with lows dropping back down to the 20s.
- Temperatures will bounce back Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid-50s under clear skies.
- Conditions will continue to warm up all the way up to Christmas.
- Highs on Christmas Eve will be in the low 60s.
- Rain is in the forecast for Christmas Day.
©2023 Cox Media Group