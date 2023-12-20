FORECAST: Afternoon temperatures to rebound after chilly night

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It will be cold again tonight with lows dropping back down to the 20s.

Temperatures will bounce back Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid-50s under clear skies.

Conditions will continue to warm up all the way up to Christmas.

Highs on Christmas Eve will be in the low 60s.

Rain is in the forecast for Christmas Day.

