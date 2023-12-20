Forecasts

FORECAST: Afternoon temperatures to rebound after chilly night

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • It will be cold again tonight with lows dropping back down to the 20s.
  • Temperatures will bounce back Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid-50s under clear skies.
  • Conditions will continue to warm up all the way up to Christmas.
  • Highs on Christmas Eve will be in the low 60s.
  • Rain is in the forecast for Christmas Day.

