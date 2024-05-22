FORECAST: Afternoon thunderstorms expected for next several days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Severe Weather Center 9 will be tracking the threat of thunderstorms starting Thursday afternoon.
- Storm chances will remain elevated every afternoon through the holiday weekend. However, they will not be widespread and shouldn’t cause too much disruption to the NASCAR races or other plans.
- Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s for several days but showers should cool those temps.
