FORECAST: Amazing day ahead with highs returning to the lower 70s

- We can expect an amazing day ahead, with plenty of sunshine and highs returning into the lower 70s this afternoon.
- The mild weather will hang on through Thursday before some minor changes move in on Friday.
- A cold front is expected to arrive late Friday, bringing some scattered showers with it.
- Although rain totals aren’t expected to be high, it could still impact any outdoor plans you may have for Friday night.
- Dry weather is expected to return for the weekend, with temperatures staying near 70 degrees.
It's a foggy start in parts of the high country this morning, like here on the campus of Appalachian State in Boone. Take it slow in the mountains this morning. Elsewhere, the sky is clearing after some overnight clouds. pic.twitter.com/Dqndr2QXwt— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) October 18, 2023
