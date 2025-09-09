Forecasts

FORECAST: Another beautiful day ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Another amazing day on tap with temps only warming to the upper 70s.
  • Clear and dry weather hangs on all week.
  • Temps slowly warm up to the low to mid 80s by the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read