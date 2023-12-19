FORECAST: Another chilly day ahead before afternoon warm ups

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The thermometer is not budging, Meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday afternoon.

Highs barely reached into the 40s.

Wednesday will be cold again with lows in the mid-20s and highs near 50.

Expect afternoons to get warmer as we get through the week.

Highs will climb into the mid-to-upper-50s on Thursday and Friday.

