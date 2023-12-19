Forecasts

FORECAST: Another chilly day ahead before afternoon warm ups

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • The thermometer is not budging, Meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday afternoon.
  • Highs barely reached into the 40s.
  • Wednesday will be cold again with lows in the mid-20s and highs near 50.
  • Expect afternoons to get warmer as we get through the week.
  • Highs will climb into the mid-to-upper-50s on Thursday and Friday.

