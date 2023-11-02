FORECAST: Another chilly night before weekend warmup

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- It has remained chilly for this time of year, which will allow us to fall back below freezing again tonight.
- Warm temperatures will finally make a comeback.
- We’ll be in the 60s tomorrow and expect temps in the 70s this weekend.
- Highs could reach back up to 80 degrees later next week.
