FORECAST: Another cold and cloudy day before temperatures climb during the week

- A little bit more cloud cover out there today, but less wind so it will be feeling a little bit better by this afternoon.
- High temperatures today will trend in the low 50s, but eventually make it back to the upper 50s for Monday and Tuesday.
- By Wednesday daytime highs will return to the 60s and stay there through Friday.
- There is a slight chance for some showers late Thursday into early Friday but most of that rain will happen while everyone is asleep.
- As of right now, it does look like that rain will be out of here for the Friday morning commute.
- Heading into next weekend, the back end of that weak cold front will send our highs back down to the upper 50s.
- Mild and sunny for Saturday and Sunday.
