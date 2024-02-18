FORECAST: Another cold and cloudy day before temperatures climb during the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A little bit more cloud cover out there today, but less wind so it will be feeling a little bit better by this afternoon.

High temperatures today will trend in the low 50s, but eventually make it back to the upper 50s for Monday and Tuesday.

By Wednesday daytime highs will return to the 60s and stay there through Friday.

There is a slight chance for some showers late Thursday into early Friday but most of that rain will happen while everyone is asleep.

As of right now, it does look like that rain will be out of here for the Friday morning commute.

Heading into next weekend, the back end of that weak cold front will send our highs back down to the upper 50s.

Mild and sunny for Saturday and Sunday.

