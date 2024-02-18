Forecasts

FORECAST: Another cold and cloudy day before temperatures climb during the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • A little bit more cloud cover out there today, but less wind so it will be feeling a little bit better by this afternoon.
  • High temperatures today will trend in the low 50s, but eventually make it back to the upper 50s for Monday and Tuesday.
  • By Wednesday daytime highs will return to the 60s and stay there through Friday.
  • There is a slight chance for some showers late Thursday into early Friday but most of that rain will happen while everyone is asleep.
  • As of right now, it does look like that rain will be out of here for the Friday morning commute.
  • Heading into next weekend, the back end of that weak cold front will send our highs back down to the upper 50s.
  • Mild and sunny for Saturday and Sunday.

