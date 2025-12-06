FORECAST: Another cold and cloudy day in store

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Some patchy dense fog is in store for Saturday morning as the area will see more cold and clouds.

Highs are only in the upper 40s. We’ll watch for more fog to develop early Sunday with a better chance for some sunshine to pop out tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures tomorrow are a touch milder too as we break back into the low 50s

While this weekend is mostly dry, we are tracking another weak system that arrives overnight Sunday into Monday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group