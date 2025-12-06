Forecasts

FORECAST: Another cold and cloudy day in store

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Some patchy dense fog is in store for Saturday morning as the area will see more cold and clouds.
  • Highs are only in the upper 40s. We’ll watch for more fog to develop early Sunday with a better chance for some sunshine to pop out tomorrow afternoon.
  • Temperatures tomorrow are a touch milder too as we break back into the low 50s
  • While this weekend is mostly dry, we are tracking another weak system that arrives overnight Sunday into Monday.

