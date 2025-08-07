FORECAST: Another cooler-than-normal day before a slow warm into the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s another dreary start to the day with some low clouds and mist and drizzle in spots.
- We’ll continue with that chance for a passing light shower, or some hit or miss drizzle as we go through the day.
- Fortunately, we will not see the heavy downpours like we had the past few days!
- Temperatures are still cool with morning temps in the 60s and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
- We’ll continue with that isolated chance for a shower or storm daily through the weekend.
- Overall, temperatures will continue to climb a few degrees higher each day.
- This weekend we’ll be back in the mid-80s with highs near 90 by the middle of next week!
