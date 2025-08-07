Forecasts

FORECAST: Another cooler-than-normal day before a slow warm into the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It’s another dreary start to the day with some low clouds and mist and drizzle in spots.
  • We’ll continue with that chance for a passing light shower, or some hit or miss drizzle as we go through the day.
  • Fortunately, we will not see the heavy downpours like we had the past few days!
  • Temperatures are still cool with morning temps in the 60s and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
  • We’ll continue with that isolated chance for a shower or storm daily through the weekend.
  • Overall, temperatures will continue to climb a few degrees higher each day.
  • This weekend we’ll be back in the mid-80s with highs near 90 by the middle of next week!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read