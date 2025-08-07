FORECAST: Another cooler-than-normal day before a slow warm into the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s another dreary start to the day with some low clouds and mist and drizzle in spots.

We’ll continue with that chance for a passing light shower, or some hit or miss drizzle as we go through the day.

Fortunately, we will not see the heavy downpours like we had the past few days!

Temperatures are still cool with morning temps in the 60s and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll continue with that isolated chance for a shower or storm daily through the weekend.

Overall, temperatures will continue to climb a few degrees higher each day.

This weekend we’ll be back in the mid-80s with highs near 90 by the middle of next week!

