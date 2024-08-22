Forecasts

FORECAST: Another day of cooler temperatures before heat returns next week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Another amazing morning is underway as many neighborhoods are dropping into the 50s.
  • Sunshine this afternoon will only warm us up to the lower 80s at best.
  • Overnight temperatures remain in the lower 60s through the weekend.
  • Afternoon highs do warm a touch, back to the upper 80s by Sunday.
  • The 90s are coming back next week, as is the humidity.
  • There is no chance for rain at least through Tuesday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read