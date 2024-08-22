FORECAST: Another day of cooler temperatures before heat returns next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another amazing morning is underway as many neighborhoods are dropping into the 50s.

Sunshine this afternoon will only warm us up to the lower 80s at best.

Overnight temperatures remain in the lower 60s through the weekend.

Afternoon highs do warm a touch, back to the upper 80s by Sunday.

The 90s are coming back next week, as is the humidity.

There is no chance for rain at least through Tuesday.

