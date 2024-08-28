Forecasts

FORECAST: Another day of intense heat before possible cooling showers

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
  • Highs reached into the mid-90s Wednesday afternoon in the Charlotte area with no storms to cool us off, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said.
  • The same conditions are expected tomorrow.
  • However, the first shot of rain we’ve seen in a while will come on Friday, which could bump down the heat a couple of notches.
  • Those rain chances will continue through the weekend.

