FORECAST: Another hot day, isolated storms provide relief in some areas

FORECAST:
- Another hot day is on tap across the Carolinas with temperatures climbing to the low 90s this afternoon.
- Some isolated relief will come this afternoon/evening as a cold front brings a few storms to the area.
- Storms look to be isolated in nature, but could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and hail the biggest concern.
- Any storms will clear tonight leading to a nice Friday!
- The humidity takes a little bit of a dip tomorrow, though it’s still hot with highs near 90.
- The heat and humidity return this weekend as highs top off in the mid 90s.
- Upper 90s are then possible next week with heat index values in the triple digits and pop-up storm chances back starting Monday.
