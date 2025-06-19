Forecasts

FORECAST: Another hot day, isolated storms provide relief in some areas

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FORECAST:

  • Another hot day is on tap across the Carolinas with temperatures climbing to the low 90s this afternoon.
  • Some isolated relief will come this afternoon/evening as a cold front brings a few storms to the area.
  • Storms look to be isolated in nature, but could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and hail the biggest concern.
  • Any storms will clear tonight leading to a nice Friday!
  • The humidity takes a little bit of a dip tomorrow, though it’s still hot with highs near 90.
  • The heat and humidity return this weekend as highs top off in the mid 90s.
  • Upper 90s are then possible next week with heat index values in the triple digits and pop-up storm chances back starting Monday.

WATCH ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read