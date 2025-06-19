FORECAST: Another hot day, isolated storms provide relief in some areas

FORECAST:

Another hot day is on tap across the Carolinas with temperatures climbing to the low 90s this afternoon.

Some isolated relief will come this afternoon/evening as a cold front brings a few storms to the area.

Storms look to be isolated in nature, but could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and hail the biggest concern.

Any storms will clear tonight leading to a nice Friday!

The humidity takes a little bit of a dip tomorrow, though it’s still hot with highs near 90.

The heat and humidity return this weekend as highs top off in the mid 90s.

Upper 90s are then possible next week with heat index values in the triple digits and pop-up storm chances back starting Monday.

WATCH ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group