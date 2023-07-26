Forecasts

FORECAST: Another hot and steamy day with highs in the 90s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We are in for another hot and steamy day with highs in the mid-90s, with a heat index topping out in the upper 90s.
  • The heat may creep up a touch more through the end of the week with some upper 90s possible.
  • The heat index may also jump over 100 by Friday and Saturday.
  • This will likely become the hottest stretch of weather we’ve seen all season.
  • There will be little to no chance of rain until the weekend.

