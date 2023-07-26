FORECAST: Another hot and steamy day with highs in the 90s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are in for another hot and steamy day with highs in the mid-90s, with a heat index topping out in the upper 90s.

The heat may creep up a touch more through the end of the week with some upper 90s possible.

The heat index may also jump over 100 by Friday and Saturday.

This will likely become the hottest stretch of weather we’ve seen all season.

There will be little to no chance of rain until the weekend.

