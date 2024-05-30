FORECAST: Another nice day ahead with tempertures in the low 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Another really nice day ahead, as those daytime highs will once again make it to the low 80s and there are mostly sunny skies.

Overall, it will be mild and dry, but just like yesterday, there is a slight chance for a stray shower by mid-to-late-day as those clouds thicken up a little bit.

If the region does get a shower, it’s going to be short-lived with limited intensity.

Temperatures are expected to dip down to the upper 50s to low 60s overnight. Highs will once again climb to the upper 70s or low 80s on Friday.

The start of the weekend looks great, with highs in the low 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday’s rain chance will be moderate across the mountains and low throughout the Piedmont. Rain will be moving in from the northwest by midday and will lose steam as it moves southeast.

The big weather story next week will be the climbing temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Monday and close to the 90s by Tuesday.

Along with the heat, the region will once again pick up more of an unsettled pattern that will bring along daily rain chances.

