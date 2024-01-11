FORECAST: Another quiet day with sunshine with temperatures in the 50s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Another quiet day with sunshine and temperatures warming to the mid-to-upper 50s. We will also remain dry through the morning drive tomorrow before rain returns.
- We won’t see a repeat of what we saw on Tuesday, but some storms could be on the stronger side as we head into the late afternoon and evening.
- Strong winds will be around either way, with some gusts that could approach 40 mph again. This may lead to some trees falling.
- Flooding is less of a concern overall, but if we see close to 1 inch of rain in spots, that will lead to some flooding.
- As far as the tornado threat goes, it’s there, but it’s minor at this point. All of this clears out for the weekend as temps stay near 50 degrees.
- No big storm systems are coming our way next week, just minor rain and mountain snow chances.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group