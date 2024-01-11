FORECAST: Another quiet day with sunshine with temperatures in the 50s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Another quiet day with sunshine and temperatures warming to the mid-to-upper 50s. We will also remain dry through the morning drive tomorrow before rain returns.

We won’t see a repeat of what we saw on Tuesday, but some storms could be on the stronger side as we head into the late afternoon and evening.

Strong winds will be around either way, with some gusts that could approach 40 mph again. This may lead to some trees falling.

Flooding is less of a concern overall, but if we see close to 1 inch of rain in spots, that will lead to some flooding.

As far as the tornado threat goes, it’s there, but it’s minor at this point. All of this clears out for the weekend as temps stay near 50 degrees.

No big storm systems are coming our way next week, just minor rain and mountain snow chances.

