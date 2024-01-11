Forecasts

FORECAST: Another quiet day with sunshine with temperatures in the 50s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Another quiet day with sunshine and temperatures warming to the mid-to-upper 50s. We will also remain dry through the morning drive tomorrow before rain returns.
  • We won’t see a repeat of what we saw on Tuesday, but some storms could be on the stronger side as we head into the late afternoon and evening.
  • Strong winds will be around either way, with some gusts that could approach 40 mph again. This may lead to some trees falling.
  • Flooding is less of a concern overall, but if we see close to 1 inch of rain in spots, that will lead to some flooding.
  • As far as the tornado threat goes, it’s there, but it’s minor at this point. All of this clears out for the weekend as temps stay near 50 degrees.
  • No big storm systems are coming our way next week, just minor rain and mountain snow chances.

