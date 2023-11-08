Forecasts

FORECAST: Another record high with temperatures in the lower 80s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We are in for another run at a record high on Wednesday, with highs in the lower 80s.
  • We will also be close to another record high on Thursday before some big changes move in this weekend.
  • A cold front is expected to arrive on Friday with just a few showers, but also a return to fall temperatures.
  • Highs will fall back down to the upper 60s on Friday, but just barely near 60° for the weekend.
  • The chance for raid is a bit up in the air, with models going back and forth on the chances. '
  • Either way, we are not expecting a lot of rain.

