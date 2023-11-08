FORECAST: Another record high with temperatures in the lower 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are in for another run at a record high on Wednesday, with highs in the lower 80s.

We will also be close to another record high on Thursday before some big changes move in this weekend.

A cold front is expected to arrive on Friday with just a few showers, but also a return to fall temperatures.

Highs will fall back down to the upper 60s on Friday, but just barely near 60° for the weekend.

The chance for raid is a bit up in the air, with models going back and forth on the chances. '

Either way, we are not expecting a lot of rain.

We make another run at a record high today. I'm forecasting 81° which would break the record set back in 2020 of 79°. It's been a very warm fall with close to 40 days at or above 80°. In a typical year we average about 30 days of 80s from September 1st through November. pic.twitter.com/CpNNTKWi0I — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) November 8, 2023

