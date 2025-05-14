FORECAST: Another round of spotty showers

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Wednesday looks very similar to what we saw Tuesday. Another batch of showers is rolling in early this morning from the west.

The rain will last through late morning before we get back into sunshine and heat up to around 80 degrees.

Late in the day, the next round of storms fires up and lasts into the evening hours.

This second batch could be strong to severe with a threat for damaging winds and hail.

After Wednesday, a much quieter weather pattern returns, but it could be the hottest of the season.

High temperatures will approach 90 degrees starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend.

The hottest we’ve had so far this season was 88 degrees back on April 5.

A few pop storms can’t be ruled out this weekend, but chances are low.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group