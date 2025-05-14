Forecasts

FORECAST: Another round of spotty showers

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Wednesday looks very similar to what we saw Tuesday. Another batch of showers is rolling in early this morning from the west.
  • The rain will last through late morning before we get back into sunshine and heat up to around 80 degrees.
  • Late in the day, the next round of storms fires up and lasts into the evening hours.
  • This second batch could be strong to severe with a threat for damaging winds and hail.
  • After Wednesday, a much quieter weather pattern returns, but it could be the hottest of the season.
  • High temperatures will approach 90 degrees starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend.
  • The hottest we’ve had so far this season was 88 degrees back on April 5.
  • A few pop storms can’t be ruled out this weekend, but chances are low.

