FORECAST: Another round of spotty showers

FORECAST:
- Wednesday looks very similar to what we saw Tuesday. Another batch of showers is rolling in early this morning from the west.
- The rain will last through late morning before we get back into sunshine and heat up to around 80 degrees.
- Late in the day, the next round of storms fires up and lasts into the evening hours.
- This second batch could be strong to severe with a threat for damaging winds and hail.
- After Wednesday, a much quieter weather pattern returns, but it could be the hottest of the season.
- High temperatures will approach 90 degrees starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend.
- The hottest we’ve had so far this season was 88 degrees back on April 5.
- A few pop storms can’t be ruled out this weekend, but chances are low.
