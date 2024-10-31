Forecasts

FORECAST: Another warm day ahead before clouds, cooler temps arrive for weekend

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • “You’ll be breaking a sweat while you’re trick or treating,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Thursday afternoon as temps climbed into the 80s.
  • Highs will be in the 80s on Friday too before cooler temps arrive for the weekend.
  • Expect more clouds over the weekend as well.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

