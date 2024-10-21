FORECAST: Another week of cool mornings, warm afternoons

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re at the start of another nice week! Calm, cool, and mild conditions will continue throughout each morning this week.
- Starting temperatures will be in the upper 40s before the warming to the upper 70s by midday.
- Wednesday’s highs will be close to 80.
- The weekend will be pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.
- Temperatures appear to stay right around, if not above average for the following work week.
- We don’t expect to see any significant rainfall within the next 7 to 10 days.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group