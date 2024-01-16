Forecasts

FORECAST: Arctic air arrives

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Arctic air has officially arrived in Charlotte.

  • Arctic air has officially arrived in Charlotte.
  • Skies will clear up overnight, which will allow lows to be in the teens.
  • Highs will barely get out of the 30s Wednesday afternoon.
  • Expect clear skies to accompany the cold temperatures.
  • Lows will be even colder this weekend with morning temperatures near 10 degrees.

