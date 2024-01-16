FORECAST: Arctic air arrives

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Arctic air has officially arrived in Charlotte.

Skies will clear up overnight, which will allow lows to be in the teens.

Highs will barely get out of the 30s Wednesday afternoon.

Expect clear skies to accompany the cold temperatures.

Lows will be even colder this weekend with morning temperatures near 10 degrees.

