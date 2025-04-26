Forecasts

FORECAST: Beautiful day Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • It’s a damp start to the morning after some showers passed through overnight.
  • We’ll keep an isolated chance for a shower or storm in the forecast through this afternoon and evening as a cold front passes.
  • After that we are finally in the clear from rain chances (for now!).
  • Temperatures are warm today with morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s.
  • Sunday is the pick of the weekend with mostly sunny skies, dry weather, and comfortable temperatures.
  • We start off in the 50s before climbing into the mid-70s in the afternoon.
  • Next week starts off quiet and dry.
  • We warm up starting Wednesday and add in isolated storm chances then too.

