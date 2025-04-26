FORECAST: Beautiful day Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a damp start to the morning after some showers passed through overnight.

We’ll keep an isolated chance for a shower or storm in the forecast through this afternoon and evening as a cold front passes.

After that we are finally in the clear from rain chances (for now!).

Temperatures are warm today with morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend with mostly sunny skies, dry weather, and comfortable temperatures.

We start off in the 50s before climbing into the mid-70s in the afternoon.

Next week starts off quiet and dry.

We warm up starting Wednesday and add in isolated storm chances then too.

