FORECAST: Beautiful day Sunday

FORECAST:
- It’s a damp start to the morning after some showers passed through overnight.
- We’ll keep an isolated chance for a shower or storm in the forecast through this afternoon and evening as a cold front passes.
- After that we are finally in the clear from rain chances (for now!).
- Temperatures are warm today with morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s.
- Sunday is the pick of the weekend with mostly sunny skies, dry weather, and comfortable temperatures.
- We start off in the 50s before climbing into the mid-70s in the afternoon.
- Next week starts off quiet and dry.
- We warm up starting Wednesday and add in isolated storm chances then too.
