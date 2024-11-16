FORECAST: Beautiful fall weather expected this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Beautiful fall weather on tap with chilly mornings near 40 degrees and mild afternoons this weekend.

Highs today climb into the mid and upper 60s with wall-to-wall sunshine.

We are expected to reach nearly 70 degrees on Sunday.

Nice weather continues through the beginning of the work week before our next system arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday.

That will bring a few showers and a big cool-down by the end of next week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

