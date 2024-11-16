FORECAST: Beautiful fall weather expected this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Beautiful fall weather on tap with chilly mornings near 40 degrees and mild afternoons this weekend.
- Highs today climb into the mid and upper 60s with wall-to-wall sunshine.
- We are expected to reach nearly 70 degrees on Sunday.
- Nice weather continues through the beginning of the work week before our next system arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday.
- That will bring a few showers and a big cool-down by the end of next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
©2024 Cox Media Group