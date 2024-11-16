Forecasts

FORECAST: Beautiful fall weather expected this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Beautiful fall weather on tap with chilly mornings near 40 degrees and mild afternoons this weekend.
  • Highs today climb into the mid and upper 60s with wall-to-wall sunshine.
  • We are expected to reach nearly 70 degrees on Sunday.
  • Nice weather continues through the beginning of the work week before our next system arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday.
  • That will bring a few showers and a big cool-down by the end of next week.

