FORECAST: Beautiful start to the weekend before showers move in

- Highs are expected to be in the low 60s before dipping down to the 40s overnight.
- It’s going to be nice for the first half of the weekend, as temperatures will make it back to the mid-upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday.
- It does look like there could be an isolated chance for a pop-up shower Saturday afternoon, but most will stay dry until late Saturday or early Sunday.
- Sunday is looking like a complete washout, with on-and-off showers expected throughout much of the day.
- There is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm late Sunday afternoon, but it does look like the heavier storms will stay to the south of the area.
- Behind the rain on Sunday, cooler air could bring mixing to the higher elevations and then minor snow accumulation for early Monday.
