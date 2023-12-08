FORECAST: Beautiful start to the weekend before showers move in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Highs are expected to be in the low 60s before dipping down to the 40s overnight.

It’s going to be nice for the first half of the weekend, as temperatures will make it back to the mid-upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

It does look like there could be an isolated chance for a pop-up shower Saturday afternoon, but most will stay dry until late Saturday or early Sunday.

Sunday is looking like a complete washout, with on-and-off showers expected throughout much of the day.

There is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm late Sunday afternoon, but it does look like the heavier storms will stay to the south of the area.

Behind the rain on Sunday, cooler air could bring mixing to the higher elevations and then minor snow accumulation for early Monday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group