FORECAST: Beautiful start to the weekend before showers move in

By Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com
  • Highs are expected to be in the low 60s before dipping down to the 40s overnight.
  • It’s going to be nice for the first half of the weekend, as temperatures will make it back to the mid-upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday.
  • It does look like there could be an isolated chance for a pop-up shower Saturday afternoon, but most will stay dry until late Saturday or early Sunday.
  • Sunday is looking like a complete washout, with on-and-off showers expected throughout much of the day.
  • There is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm late Sunday afternoon, but it does look like the heavier storms will stay to the south of the area.
  • Behind the rain on Sunday, cooler air could bring mixing to the higher elevations and then minor snow accumulation for early Monday.

