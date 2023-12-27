FORECAST: Big rain moving out, cold temps to follow for New Year’s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Big rain moved out of our area early Wednesday morning, but drizzle and mist remain.
- A slow clear-up throughout the morning will bring a bit of sun on Wednesday afternoon.
- Some small high-water spots remain along the Rocky River in Cabarrus County, Johns River in Burke, and the South Fork River at Lowell.
- Wednesday’s afternoon highs will reach the mid-60s.
- Cooler temperatures move in on Thursday with highs only reaching the upper-50s.
- Even colder air comes on Friday when temperatures will barely reach 50 degrees through Saturday.
- Highs on New Year’s Eve will be in the mid-50s with dry conditions to ring in the new year.
