FORECAST: Big rain moving out, cold temps to follow for New Year’s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Big rain moved out of our area early Wednesday morning, but drizzle and mist remain.
  • A slow clear-up throughout the morning will bring a bit of sun on Wednesday afternoon.
  • Some small high-water spots remain along the Rocky River in Cabarrus County, Johns River in Burke, and the South Fork River at Lowell.
  • Wednesday’s afternoon highs will reach the mid-60s.
  • Cooler temperatures move in on Thursday with highs only reaching the upper-50s.
  • Even colder air comes on Friday when temperatures will barely reach 50 degrees through Saturday.
  • Highs on New Year’s Eve will be in the mid-50s with dry conditions to ring in the new year.

