FORECAST: Breezy, beautiful weather holds; showers possible by Thursday

FORECAST:
- We are experiencing incredible weather with low humidity, loads of sunshine, and even a steady breeze.
- We are still watching a weak cool front that will give us a chance for rain in the mountains on Wednesday and closer to the metro on Thursday.
- This looks pretty low impact with this round, so keep watering those lawns.
- The heat should start to ramp up into the mid-to-upper 80s later this week as well.
