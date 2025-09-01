Forecasts

FORECAST: Breezy, beautiful weather holds; showers possible by Thursday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are experiencing incredible weather with low humidity, loads of sunshine, and even a steady breeze.
  • We are still watching a weak cool front that will give us a chance for rain in the mountains on Wednesday and closer to the metro on Thursday.
  • This looks pretty low impact with this round, so keep watering those lawns.
  • The heat should start to ramp up into the mid-to-upper 80s later this week as well.

