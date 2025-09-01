FORECAST: Breezy, beautiful weather holds; showers possible by Thursday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are experiencing incredible weather with low humidity, loads of sunshine, and even a steady breeze.

We are still watching a weak cool front that will give us a chance for rain in the mountains on Wednesday and closer to the metro on Thursday.

This looks pretty low impact with this round, so keep watering those lawns.

The heat should start to ramp up into the mid-to-upper 80s later this week as well.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

