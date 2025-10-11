Forecasts

FORECAST: Breezy conditions Sunday will make it feel cooler  

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • It is certainly feeling like autumn outside today with breezy, cloudy and cool conditions.
  • Our low pressure system is still churning off the coast of the Carolinas.
  • This will bring widespread rain to the area tonight into the first half of Sunday before becoming more isolated in the afternoon.
  • Totals between 0.1-0.5 for the mountains and foothills and 0.5 to 1 inch from CLT to Rockingham.
  • We dry out nicely once this system departs.

