FORECAST: Breezy conditions Sunday will make it feel cooler  

FORECAST:

It is certainly feeling like autumn outside today with breezy, cloudy and cool conditions.

Our low pressure system is still churning off the coast of the Carolinas.

This will bring widespread rain to the area tonight into the first half of Sunday before becoming more isolated in the afternoon.

Totals between 0.1-0.5 for the mountains and foothills and 0.5 to 1 inch from CLT to Rockingham.

We dry out nicely once this system departs.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

